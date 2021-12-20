For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
