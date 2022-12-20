This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
