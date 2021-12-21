Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.