Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

