Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Tuesday.
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecast…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston S…