This evening in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
