For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
