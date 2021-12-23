 Skip to main content
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

