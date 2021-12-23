Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
