Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

