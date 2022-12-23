Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
