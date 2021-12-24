 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

