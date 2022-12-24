Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
