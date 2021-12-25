 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

