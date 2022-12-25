 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Winston-Salem Journal is partnering with O2 Fitness who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert