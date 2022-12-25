Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.