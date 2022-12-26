 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

