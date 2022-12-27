This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
