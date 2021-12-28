Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mainly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.