Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. M…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. T…
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It shoul…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatur…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mainly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Winston S…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 d…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low.…