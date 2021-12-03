This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
