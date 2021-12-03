 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert