 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News