Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.