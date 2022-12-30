This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
