Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.