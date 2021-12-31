Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.