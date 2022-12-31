For the drive home in Winston Salem: Foggy early, then partly cloudy later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
