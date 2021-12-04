This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
