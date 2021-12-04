 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert