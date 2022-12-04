This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
