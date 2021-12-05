Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Overcast. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.