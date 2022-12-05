This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Winds …
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expect…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!