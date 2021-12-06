This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
