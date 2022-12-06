 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Warmth turns chilly Dec. 5-9, see Joe and Sean's forecast in Snow Search

Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.

