Winston Salem's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day.
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 6…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expect…
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.