Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.