Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
