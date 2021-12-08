 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

