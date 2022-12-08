 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Winston Salem: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert