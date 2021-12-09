Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.