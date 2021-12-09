 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert