Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.