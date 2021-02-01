Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Winston Salem Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.