Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

