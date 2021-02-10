Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.