For the drive home in Winston Salem: Occasional rain. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
