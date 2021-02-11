Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Occasional rain. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.