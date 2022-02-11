Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.