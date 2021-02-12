 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

