Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

