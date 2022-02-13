 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

