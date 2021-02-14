Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Occasional rain. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an i…
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 33 degrees is today's…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tem…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecas…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain showe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Outdoor flowers and p…
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 deg…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday…