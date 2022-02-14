This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
