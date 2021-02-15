For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain. Low 36F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
