 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain. Low 36F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News