This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees t…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see tem…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 4…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expec…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The fo…