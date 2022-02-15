 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert