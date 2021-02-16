Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
