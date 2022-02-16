Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.