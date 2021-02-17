This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming overcast with periods of freezing rain later at night. Ice accumulation may cause damage. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. It will be a cold day in Winston Salem Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 33 degrees is today's…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Occasional rain. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an i…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecas…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degre…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tem…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree w…
Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain. Low 36F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an in…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Outdoor flowers and p…