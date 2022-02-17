Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.